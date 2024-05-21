Members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union have declared an indefinite sit-down strike to demand improved working conditions.

The drivers state that a policy framework, designed to enhance their salaries and overall working conditions, has been pending with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Board since November 2023.

Despite numerous efforts, the NPA Board has not approved the policy.

The Vice President of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Sunday Alabi, said they had petitioned the presidency to intervene but is yet to receive a response.

He emphasized that, the strike would continue until the framework is approved.

“We wrote a petition to the Presidency last week to have the framework approved but we have not heard anything yet and that is why we are embarking on the sit-down strike because the livelihood of our drivers is so bad.

“Just like the saying goes, ‘electricity no get leg, ebe copper wire wey dey carry am go,’ the petroleum downstream sector does not have leg, it is the tanker drivers that carry it and so we cannot be suffering and the rest will be enjoying and so long as they resist approving the framework, we will not resume work,” Mr. Alabi told Citi News.

READ ALSO: