The Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu has admonished Ghanaians to appreciate the stability and economic progress under the Fourth Republic.

He said despite the myriad of challenges confronting the nation, Ghana remained a shining example in the Sub-region in terms of political stability and economic growth.

Speaking at separate engagements with various groups as part of the 2024 Constitution Week, Mr Wiredu underscored the need for Ghanaians to rise to their civic duty of defending the Constitution to help sustain Ghana’s young democracy.

The Constitution Week, which is an annual program by the NCCE to sensitize citizens on the 1992 Constitution and its relevance to national development, is being celebrated on the theme: “Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved.”

The Municipal Director charged Ghanaians to actively take part in the electoral processes leading up to the 2024 general election.

“We all have roles to play as citizens in ensuring the 2024 general election becomes successful and we have to wake up to that responsibility by taking a meaningful part in all the electoral processes starting from the ongoing voter registration, voter exhibition, and voting peacefully on the election day,” he said.

“The Constitution bestows the sovereignty of Ghana on the citizens, and sovereignty is principally exercised at the polls where we go to decide who to lead us in the next four years and give that person and parliamentarians our power through voting.”

Mr Wiredu said voting was a democratic right and a civic responsibility at the same time and, therefore, encouraged all unregistered eligible persons of 18 years and above to register to be able to exercise their franchise on December 7.

Ghanaians must be abreast of the content of the Constitution to appreciate their responsibilities as citizens to propel the political and socio-economic development of the country, he added.