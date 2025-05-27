NCCE urges Ghanaians to make health a priority

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has urged Ghanaians—particularly women—to prioritize their health and the wellbeing of their children.

Mr. Emmanuel Mettle, NCCE Director at the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, made the call during the launch of the Annual African Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week held at the Salvation Apostolic Church in La.

He emphasized the importance of embracing all forms of vaccination as a proven means of protecting people of all ages from preventable diseases.

Mr. Mettle encouraged members of the congregation to take full advantage of the essential child health services provided by the Ghana Health Service to enhance their health and survival.

He further urged the public to actively participate in vaccination campaigns, which are designed to safeguard the population against various illnesses.

The Child Health Promotion Week and African Vaccination Week, celebrated annually in April and May respectively, were introduced in 2004 and 2010 to raise awareness about critical child health services available to the public.

Among the services highlighted by Mr. Mettle were immunization, growth monitoring and promotion, vitamin A supplementation, health education, counselling on infant and young child nutrition, as well as birth registration and family planning.

This year’s celebration is themed: “Every Child Deserves a Healthy Future; Invest in Your Child. Attend Weighing Regularly.”

