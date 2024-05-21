North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he will petition the Speaker of Parliament over the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) selling 60% of its stake in hotels to Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong.

According to him, Mr Acheampong, who doubles as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, violated sections of the Constitution by failing to seek Speaker Alban Bagbin’s permission.

“I intend to bring this development to the attention of the Speaker, that a Member of Parliament and a Minister of State has violated Article 78 and Article 98 of the Constitution. Its authority has been undermined.

“And it is because of developments like this, where there will be a conflict of interest, the constitutional provision is very clear because in that process you must prove that the business transaction you are going to engage in will not lead to a conflict of interest,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

This comes after the lawmaker petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and halt the sale of the hotels to Mr Acheampong.

They include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Ridge Royal Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa’s petition calls for an investigation into various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches and cronyism.

But SSNIT in a statement explained Mr Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received.

SSNIT noted Rock City’s proposal met the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP) and was selected in a transparent process in strict adherence to the Public Procurement Act.

However, the former Deputy Education Minister is confident Speaker Bagbin will act appropriately to halt the sale.

“SSNIT did not check if Bryan Acheampong had the Speaker’s permission to engage in that transaction.

Bryan Acheampong also violently violated those constitutional provisions. So I am going to bring this to the attention of the Speaker, and I hope that the Speaker will crack the whip in this matter,” he added.

