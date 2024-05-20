The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has officially recognised the petition submitted by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, concerning the sale of six hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

CHRAJ has assured Mr. Ablakwa that it will thoroughly review his petition and provide a response in due course.

It added that, the acknowledgment signifies the commencement of the investigative process into the allegations raised by Mr Ablakwa regarding the sale of the hotels.

“I write in acknowledgement of your complaint brought before the Commission dated 16″ May 2024 and to respectfully inform you that the Commission will revert to you in due course.”

This development follows a formal petition lodged by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, with the CHRAJ to investigate the processes surrounding the sale of six hotels.

The hotels mentioned in the petition include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

However, SSNIT clarified that the bids were successful for only four hotels and not the entire six as claimed by the MP.

Mr Ablakwa’s petition calls for an investigation into various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.

In his petition, Mr Ablakwa highlights what he views as violations of constitutional provisions, specifically citing Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution. He contends that these actions represent significant breaches of legal and ethical standards.

Additionally, in a Facebook post on Friday, May 17, Mr Ablakwa argued that Bryan Acheampong’s alleged involvement in the hotel sale without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament constitutes a breach of parliamentary protocol regarding holding offices of profit.

This, according to Mr Ablakwa, is a serious violation that requires thorough investigation and accountability.

“In my petition, I am inviting CHRAJ to investigate grave matters bordering on conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.”

“I have also drawn attention to blatant violations of Article 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution as diligent checks from Parliament’s Committee on Office of Profit reveal that Hon. Bryan Acheampong has not applied and does not have the permission of the Speaker of Parliament to hold an office of profit,” he said.

However, according to SSNIT, the strategy to partner with an investor to raise capital to invest in their hotels, and also assist in their management, started as far back as 2018 through International Competitive Tendering (ICT) processes as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act.

