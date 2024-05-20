The Minority has raised concerns about what they perceive as clandestine and illegal recruitment into the security services by the government.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, alleged during a news conference that all NPP Parliamentary candidates have been allocated 30 slots each to select NPP loyalists and supporters to fill positions within the security services, including the Police and Army.

Dr. Forson urged President Akufo-Addo and the government to halt what he described as undemocratic behavior. He emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in recruitment processes within the security sector.

The Minority Leader asserted that the Minority in Parliament would remain vigilant and would oppose any attempts to manipulate the upcoming elections.

He reiterated the commitment of National Democratic Congress MPs to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and prevent any actions that could undermine democracy.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the Minority raised serious concerns about the criteria adopted by the NPP government to recruit personnel into the security services, it has persisted in taking additional steps in the last few days that we have seen.”

“The NDC Minority camn authoritatively state that not long ago, the NPP government again illegally and fraudulently has given out 30 slots to all NPP parliamentary candidates across the country for recruitment into the security services,” he alleged.