A car battery thief was caught on CCTV camera in the Kojo Ashong-Amasaman area, revealing his cunning method of operation.
The footage, captured at night, shows the thief scouting the area, ensuring the coast was clear before proceeding with his well-planned operation.
After disabling the car’s security system, the thief deftly opened the bonnet and removed the battery, all within a matter of minutes.
The identity of the skilled thief is yet to be established.
This incident has alarmed residents of Kojo Ashong-Amasaman, many of whom are now on high alert.
The community has seen a rise in similar thefts recently, prompting concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures.
Watch video below:
