North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP) has said his petition to probe the sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s (SSNIT) 60% stake in hotels to Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong is not a personal vendetta.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the interest of the nation and its citizens is the supreme reason.

“It is not about Bryan Acheampong as a person. We are colleagues in parliament, worked on committees together, and went to PRESEC we are all Ɔdadeɛ so it is nothing personal but the principles,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he said the petition has nothing to do with the Minister for Food and Agriculture’s person but the entire decision which he deems as wrong.

“I don’t mind if it was going to an NDC person, whoever or even someone from North Tongu; I don’t care. I am questioning the rationale and policy decision. How is that in national interest?

“These hotels are doing well; Labadi beach pays dividends; strategic fixed assets which appreciates every year. You will weep for Ghana when you hear what they want to do at Elmina. Why are you diversifying yourself of 60% from these profitable hotels. All I am saying is that the decision is not strategic and not in the national interest,” he explained.

Mr Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and halt the sale of the hotels to Mr Acheampong.

They include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Ridge Royal Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa’s petition has called for an investigation into various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches and cronyism.

He also said he would bring the issue to the attention of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, citing violations of the constitution by his colleague MP.

ALSO READ: