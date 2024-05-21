The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) is calling on government to urgently pay their allowances.

Despite assurances by Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that about 13 months arrears would be paid, the trainees say they are yet to receive it.

In an interaction with nurses and midwives on May 14 as part of his nationwide campaign tour, Dr Bawumia promised that, the Finance Ministry would transfer over GH¢177 million to pay allowances by Thursday, May 16, 2024.

However, the President of the Association, Pascal Adombillah, said there has not been any communication.

“For now, we have not had any updates regarding the allowance. The thing is that there is usually a clear-cut communication about the payment, that is the date the allowance will be paid to our members. When you look at it, I would say we have had enough of this.

“Even the Vice President in his statement indicated that the allowance was supposed to be paid on Thursday. We have not had any information or updates regarding the payment. We have not had any update on whether the money was released to Control and Accountant General’s Department for the students to be paid,” she lamented in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

