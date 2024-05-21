Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Eno Barony, has unveiled aspects of her personal life, giving fans a peek into her world outside her music career.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Eno Barony delved into her deep connection with music and the pivotal role it plays in her life. Sharing her thoughts on the symbiotic relationship between herself and her art, the Ghanaian rapper passionately stated, “I am music, and music is me.”

During the interview, Eno Barony shared her passion for writing, which she said plays a significant role in her creative process. She revealed that she not only enjoys writing lyrics but also takes an active part in scripting her music videos.

According to her, “I like writing, most of my videos, I am part of scripting and everything.”

Eno’s involvement in the scripting process highlights her dedication to maintaining control over her artistic output and ensuring that her music and visuals are authentic representations of her personal experiences and perspectives.

This multidisciplinary approach to her craft further solidifies her status as a well-rounded artist who continues to push the boundaries of creativity in the music industry.

She revealed that she considers herself an introvert. Despite her introverted nature, she finds comfort in the presence of her dancers.

“I have fun when my dancers are in my house,” she told her interviewers.

The rapper’s dedication to her art has earned her a plethora of accolades, including being crowned the first female rapper to win the coveted “Best Rapper” award at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards. Despite her successes.

Eno Barony remains grounded and committed to her personal growth, both as an artist and an individual.