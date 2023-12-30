Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Eno Barony has tackled the issue of gender limitations within the music space in Ghana.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Eno argued that, women put in double the effort than men for recognition in the same field.

“Every woman who finds herself in a male-dominated area has to work a thousand times harder and not just female rappers. They, call it a man’s world and so no matter how good you are, that thing that ‘she is a girl what can she do’ is always there so you need to keep proving yourself” she said.

Eno believes that, more support for women in the industry could help change the narrative.

“I don’t think the narrative will ever change, we should support ourselves more because women create more employment in the industry. I don’t think the support should just come from the industry, even the government should be part of the support. Women supporting women shouldn’t be just about musicians supporting musicians but it should be everywhere.” She said.