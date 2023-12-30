Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew scored following his return from suspension against Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday night as Crysta Palace were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

It was the striker’s second goal of the season, having served a match suspension following his sending-off in the defeat against Liverpool.

Ayew had opened the scoring for the Eagles on the stroke of half-time, and the home side were eight minutes of normal time away from ending their six-match winless run.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had gifted Michael Olise possession and the forward’s long cross found Ayew who finished at the back post.

However, after recess, Danny Welbeck scored his first goal since scoring at Manchester United in September as the Segulls equalized.

The visitors looked most likely to net a winner as they came close in bizarre circumstances when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson punched a cross against the head of Welbeck and was fortunate to see the ball bounce wide.

It meant that, for a fifth consecutive meeting, this fixture at Selhurst Park ended in a 1-1 draw.

The goal means Jordan Ayew has become the sixth Crystal Palace player to score 20 or more goals in the Premier League.