Renowned female rapper, Eno Barony has shared her father’s reaction after seeing her perform on TV for the first time at age 15.

As the daughter of a pastor, the expectation was that, she would join the church choir and make her dad proud.

But Eno opted to follow her dream to be the best female rapper in Ghana.

She then went for a rap competition and her segment was aired on TV to the admiration of her mother and siblings.

But her father was not enthused and lashed her for violating the house rules.

“It was a Saturday morning, so, at 5 pm, he sat and watched me perform. After that, I was reprimanded because I was a reverend minister’s daughter and I went to do rap music wearing a short skirt,” she recounted in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

But now, Eno said her father has accepted her craft and is very proud of her celebrity status.

“My dad will still tell you Jesus is the only celebrity I know” she added.

Watch the video below:

“At the age of 15, I was lashed for performing a rap song on television”. @eno_barony recounts her childhood experience with Ekow Koomson on #TheChat.

Watch full video here: https://t.co/TZZXU9JBl9 pic.twitter.com/bG5Dnu2mwd — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 26, 2024

