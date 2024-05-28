Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has called on the Black Starlets to give their all and defeat the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

Ghana’s U-17 team is set to face their West African rivals in the battle for third place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship, taking place later today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

During a visit to the team at their hotel in Accra, Mr Okraku encouraged the players to elevate their performance and secure the bronze medal.

“Let’s stick to our training and play as a united team,” he urged, as reported by the Ghana FA website.

“There is immense talent within this squad. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. As the head of football in this country, I have great faith in this team. The FA has structured a clear path for your development: after the U-17 level, you will advance to the U-18 team to continue your growth,” he added.

Mr Okraku emphasized the importance of staying focused on their next match against Nigeria and striving for victory.

“Stay focused on our next challenge, Nigeria. They can be defeated. Stay calm under pressure, play to your strengths, and give your best effort: success will follow.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT, with assistant coach Nana Agyemang set to lead the team following Laryea Kingston’s resignation.

Ghana missed out on a spot in the final after losing to Burkina Faso in their semifinal match on Saturday.