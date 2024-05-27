Ghanaian afro-rock artiste, Wiyaala, will start an eleven-week music release journey on May 31, 2024.

She will release a new single every Friday until August 9, 2024.

According to John Sherren, Wiyaala’s manager, “we’re just clearing the decks in Wiyaala’s song vault before her third studio album drops in the second half of the year—assuming we can get all our ducks in a row.”

Among the releases will be a remix of her hit song ‘Rock My Body’ which features Ghanaian dancehall act Jupitar.

The Lioness of Africa had a great year in 2023, marked by her European tour and performances for notable figures including Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the USA, and the Presidents of Ghana and Italy.

Wiyaala has also graced the stage at the Africa Games in Accra and invested in her artistic legacy by establishing the Lioness Kingdom in Funsi.

The facility has 16 guest rooms, a restaurant, a recording studio, and two stages, one of which is the Wiyaala Arts Centre.

Wiyaala’s dynamic presence extends beyond the African continent, as she has recently been sighted in the UK en route to Slovenia, where she will kick off a summer season of European performances.

