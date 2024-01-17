After five years hiatus, the Lioness of Ghanaian music, Wiyaala, is back to the capital city, Accra with two concerts

One at the Alliance Francaise in Accra on Friday 26 January and the second concert will be on January 27 at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill.

She will be performing with The Yaga Yagas, the band with whom she has been working since 2019, playing concerts all over Europe.

There will be some of the old favourites like Rock My Body and some new and very interesting songs.

“I’ll also be bringing some interesting and talented musicians from Northern Ghana. There will be master xylophonist Isaac Birituro, kologo player Stevo Atimbre and I’m introducing an exciting new young band from Wa, who go by the name of the Chin-Chigas,” she said.