Afro-pop singer, Noella Wiyaala Nwadei has reacted to comments that her recent outburst on social media was a publicity stunt.

Wiyaala in a social media post expressed her displeasure about how event organizers place her image behind other artistes on the event flyer.

The singer speaking on Hitz FM stated that, her outburst was not a strategy to ‘hype’ the show but to ensure the right thing was done.

“First of all, it is not a strategy to hype the program. If I am going to hype a programme, I will do the right thing. I am not one of the artiste who likes to be controversial, I don’t need that. I have never used that but I have always managed to sell out my shows wherever I go” she said.

Wiyala added that, her reaction was “not to start any fight between nations or camps.

