Afro-pop singer, Noella Wiyaala Nwadei has reacted to comments that her recent outburst on social media was a publicity stunt.

Wiyaala in a social media post expressed her displeasure about how event organizers place her image behind other artistes on the event flyer.

I’m not a back up artiste – Wiyaala roars at event promoter over spot on flyer

The singer speaking on Hitz FM stated that, her outburst was not a strategy to ‘hype’ the show but to ensure the right thing was done.

“First of all, it is not a strategy to hype the program. If I am going to hype a programme, I will do the right thing. I am not one of the artiste who likes to be controversial, I don’t need that. I have never used that but I have always managed to sell out my shows wherever I go” she said.

Wiyala added that, her reaction was “not to start any fight between nations or camps.

