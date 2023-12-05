Sissala lioness, Noella Wiyaala has roared at an event organizer over what she considers as disrespect to her brand.

The Afropop singer-songwriter has been named as one of the artistes to perform at Saminifest, a concert by Samini, and flyers have been designed to that effect.

However, Wiyaala is not happy about her position on the promo flyer which has Kuami Eugene and dancer, Incredible Zigi.

Expressing displeasure on her official Facebook page, Wiyaala sternly demanded the organizers place her image in the right position or she opts out.

According to her, she not a back up artiste for her image to be put in the shadows of other artistes.

Addressing the issue, Samini rendered an unqualified apology to Wiyaala on behalf of his organizers, assuring to get them to do the needful.

He explained to his fellow tribeswoman that, the flyer was in no way intended to underestimate her creative prowess.

The duo has since settled the issue and Samini has announced the said flyer will be pulled down with immediate effect.