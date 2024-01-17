The headmaster of Worawora Senior High School (SHS) in the Biakoye district of the Oti Region, Michael Damesi, has appealed to the government and the Ministry of Education to consider making Worawora SHS a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) center.

According to him, the school’s involvement in STEM-related activities has been marked with several successes, providing life-saving solutions to deprived communities and schools.

He mentioned that making Worawora SHS a STEM center would increase learning opportunities for students.

He said through their activities, they have been able to assemble locally solar-powered lights for communities, saving nurses and workers from walking long distances before charging their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets.

The headmaster made the appeal when the Worawora Traditional Council honored Engineer Daniel Aboagye, a tutor at Worawora Senior High School, for promoting STEM education in the region.

He appealed to the government, old students, and other institutions to support the school in achieving its academic success.

The Traditional Council, led by Nana Abena Sarfoa Awerewa, the Queen of the area, stated that they are impressed with the activities of Teacher Aboagye through STEM innovations, which have given a facelift to Worawora SHS, leading the students to win several awards.

She expressed pride in his innovations which has transformed Worawora SHS into a STEM center.

