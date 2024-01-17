Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew is confident that the Black Stars will have something to smile about against Egypt in their second group game of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars will face the record champions on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Speaking in a pre-match conference on Wednesday afternoon, Jordan Ayew said he has no doubt playing against Egypt will be tough.

The Crystal Palace forward assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars are ready and will fight for a win.

“Tomorrow is going to be a tough game and the boys are ready. We put ourselves in a difficult position and will fight to put in a better performance. I am sure tomorrow we will all have something to smile about after the game,” Jordan Ayew said.

Ghana, who are seeking to end its 42-year trophy drought after losing 2-1 to Cape Verde in their first Group B game at the 2023 AFCON cannot afford to lose against Egypt.

The match between the Black Stars and the Pharaohs will kick off at 20:00GMT.

