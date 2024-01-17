Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku believes Ghana will soon host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, if the West African country is set to host the African Games which is the biggest competition on the continent, then the country will be able to host the AFCON.

He added that, stadia in the country are currently under renovation and will soon host the tournament when the renovation works are done.

“If Ghana is hosting the African Games, which is the continent’s biggest competition, how much is AFCON?” he said as reported by 3Sports.

“When we finish renovating our numerous stadiums, Ghana will host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) soon. The Accra Sports Stadium pitch is currently at the same level as the stadium used for the AFCON 2023 tournament,” he added.

Ghana has hosted the AFCON three times in 1963, 1978 and in 2008.

The Black Stars are currently competing at the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast and will face Egypt on Thursday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan after losing to Cape Verde in their Group B opener.

