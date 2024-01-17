The Black Stars of Ghana returned to training on Tuesday evening to prepare for the big game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African country suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde on Sunday evening at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The Black Stars must now win against the record champions on Thursday night to brighten their chances of winning the trophy.

Mohammed Kudus who missed the defeat to Cape Verde due to a minor injury took part in Ghana’s training session.

The 23-year-old will hope to be passed fit by the medical team of the national team for the game that will be staged at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

Following the shocking Group B defeat, Ghana, who is on a quest to end its 42-year trophy drought sits at the bottom of the group.