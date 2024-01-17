The Minority in Parliament, led by the Second Deputy Whip has advised traditional leaders to refrain from participating in any sod-cutting ceremonies organised by the Akufo-Addo government in their jurisdictions this year.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe argued that, projects initiated during an election year are often left incomplete by the government.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with traditional leaders in Dodowa, Accra, on Tuesday, January 16, Madam Cudjoe cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of what she considers deceptive infrastructure projects.

According to her, events are to deceive the electorate for their votes.

“Nobody should believe any government cutting sod in an election, and no chief should worry his head by putting on his beautiful kente cloth following any President in an election year who is about to exit power to sit and cut sod for projects; they are just scamming them.”

Additionally, she called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to be vigilant at the polling stations to safeguard their votes and prevent any attempts at electoral fraud.

“We should not focus on Jean Mensa; let us focus on the branch, which is where you get the win and so protect that ballot in your branch and shine and open your eyes when it is time to do the calculation of the ballots and make sure they do the right calculation.”

“If you take your eyes off your polling station, that is where they will scam you and steal the elections, and when it gets to Jean Mensa, whatever they brought to her is what she puts together so protect your ballot at the polling station” Madam Cudjoe charged.

Govt must partner private developers to end accommodation crisis in tertiary…

NPP election: You have lost your strength – Aspirant tells Baah…