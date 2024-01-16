The Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, who is lacing up his boots to contest the Asante Akim North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries has said he is the right person for the people.

According to him, former Member of Parliament, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who is also competing for the Asante Akim North seat, has lost his strength, and he won’t be able to garner votes in the primaries.

Mr. Kwarteng stated emphatically that, the former MP who served only one term in Parliament, didn’t do well for the constituency.

“Kwadwo Baah Agyemang’s strength is now down in the constituency, and it will be difficult for him to capture the hearts of his people again. He had the opportunity but didn’t appreciate it, and that is why he was booted out,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

When asked by the show host if the contest is now between him and Andy Appiah-Kubi, who currently holds the seat, he said the incumbent MP was not fair to the people as he brings so much emotion to the job.

To him, if he doesn’t win the primaries, a lot of the youth and children will continue to be in misery as the MP has neglected them.

The parliamentary aspirant said out of 600 delegates, he has visited 550 people one on one for the campaign as he believes his hard work will pay off on January 27, 2024.

Kwasi Kwarteng is competing against four others— the incumbent Member of Parliament, Andy Appiah-Kubi, former MP Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, and two others.

