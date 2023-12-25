CEO of Ghana Digital Center Limited, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has officially filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem North constituency of the Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, the former Member of Parliament for the area pledged to provide selfless and accessible leadership, addressing the constituents’ needs for the constituency’s development.

Mr. Agyemang emphasized his commitment to the constituency’s progress, citing his native roots as a driving force. He expressed his dedication to lobby for development projects that would enhance the living standards of the residents if given the mandate.

He confidently asserted his suitability for the parliamentary seat, claiming to be the best candidate in the race.

Highlighting his past achievements and projects initiated during his tenure as an opposition Member of Parliament, Mr. Agyemang asserted that, the people of the Asante Akyem North Constituency are eager for his return.

He firmly declared his intent to unseat the incumbent emphasizing the constituency’s significance in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primary.

Accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, including delegates, well-wishers, friends, and family members, Mr. Agyemang, who also serves as the NSP Board Chairman, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.

Owusu Akomea, the Chairman for the Constituency Elections, received Mr. Agyemang’s nomination forms and advised all aspirants and their supporters to foster tolerance and unity in the interest of development.

He urged them to conduct a decent campaign that would ensure unity and victory for the NPP and to break the eight-year cycle in the upcoming elections.

Afua Asantewaa begins Sing-A-Thon