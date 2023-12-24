Afua Asantewaa

At midnight on Sunday, Afua Asantewaa kicked off her attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

She wants to break the existing record of 117 hours set in 2012 by an Indian.

Many Ghanaians who have been throwing their weight behind Afua Asantewaa since the announcement weeks ago, took to social media to celebrate her.

Some people went to the Akwaaba Village to cheer, and show their love and admiration.

See the reactions below:




