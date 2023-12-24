At midnight on Sunday, Afua Asantewaa kicked off her attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

She wants to break the existing record of 117 hours set in 2012 by an Indian.

Many Ghanaians who have been throwing their weight behind Afua Asantewaa since the announcement weeks ago, took to social media to celebrate her.

Some people went to the Akwaaba Village to cheer, and show their love and admiration.

See the reactions below:

When Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum hit the 4-hour mark!#Singathon pic.twitter.com/hK8njy8Or8 — Caleb Yeslord ⚡ (@CalebYeslord) December 24, 2023

Let’s all support Afua Asantewaa in her quest to become a Guinness world record holder.



Just pass by #singathon pic.twitter.com/kuqIk0QW7G — SJSvlogOnYoutube (@Shejackiesays) December 24, 2023

I woke up with a dry throat because of the harmattan and I’m just realizing Afua Asantewaa is going to sing for 100 plus hours. I mean more grease to your elbow sis… I can’t imagine. This is indeed a real challenge. #singathon — SJSvlogOnYoutube (@Shejackiesays) December 21, 2023

A live band if allowed would have been immensely helpful because the band can play instrumentals of a song half way through it so she gets to rest(unofficially) for a while

"Adwoa Yankey" starts with instru for almost 5mins 😂😂😂

Osobrokyere too has some 2mins in between — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) December 24, 2023