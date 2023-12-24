Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has expressed his frustration over individuals who are asking him for financial assistance during this festive period.

The veteran comedian took to his Instagram story to convey his message.

Recall that just a few months ago, AY Makun was struck by a tragedy when his multi-million naira home was razed by fire.

However, in a recent post, AY Makun said that anyone asking him for money this period lacks conscience or the fear of God.

He wrote: “I am just tempted to say that everybody asking me for money this period does not have conscience or lacks the fear of God. E get why”.