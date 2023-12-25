New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Gomoa Central, Philemon Darko has said the party will suspend or sanction any delegate who attacks or insults parliamentary aspirants.

The move is to foster unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Two deputy Ministers, Deputy Minister of Interior Naana Eyiah Quansah and Rev Francis Yamoah are contesting in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in Gomoa Central.

Ahead of the contest, Mr. Darko in an interview with Adom News emphasized that, the party will not tolerate any form of personal attacks during the upcoming internal elections.

He urged all aspirants to conduct a decent campaign to ensure party unity after the primaries.

The Constituency Chairman made the call after Rev Francis Yamoah submitted his nomination forms.

Rev Yamoah pledged unity before and after the primaries, aiming to break the eight-year cycle for the party.

