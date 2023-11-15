The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanyah has marked his birthday with a donation to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The items which included microwave, examination and surgical gloves, plaster, antiseptic, and curtains were presented to the Intensive Care Unit of the facility to aide with medical care.

Mr. Woanyah said he thought it prudent to support the unit which plays a vital role in saving the lives of patients in critical conditions.

He said the donation was part of an annual agenda where he undertakes initiatives to contribute his little quota towards the wellbeing of humanity.

Mr. Woanyah lauded the efforts of the medical practitioners at the facility and prayed that “whoever your [doctors’] hands touch, may God’s healing power descend on that individual”.

The Head of the Surgical Sub BMC of the Hospital, Dr. Afram Nelson said the donation was apt and timely for such an important unit.

He indicated that each of the items presented would contribute significantly to service delivery at the intensive care unit.

“For instance, the curtains will be used to partition the wards to ensure the patients have some form of privacy while the microwave will be used to warm food for the patients because when they bring them food, they are unable to eat all at a go due to their conditions”, he said.

“The Savlon antiseptic, gloves and plaster have their specific roles, so we so much appreciate this donation. Happy Birthday Chairman. May the Lord add more years to your years”, he cheerfully said.

Mr. Woanyah was accompanied by the NPP Third Vice National Chairman, Masawudu Osman, NPP Volta Regional Secretary, Pope Yao Yevu, NPP Volta Regional Treasurer, Wisdom Gakpo, NPP Volta Regional Communication Officer, Perry Nuwordu, NPP Volta Regional Deputy Organizer, Emmanuel Quarshie, NPP Regional NASARA Coordinator, Mudasiru Adebayor and a host of others.