The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sagnarigu constituency Chairman, Alhaji Musah Fuseini Dangoomah, has given his account of the chaos that erupted at a voter registration centre on Sunday.

The gunshots reportedly started following an argument about some people who arrived at the venue to acquire voter ID cards.

Alhaji Dangomaah said he was not spared, stating his clothes were ripped apart during the chaos.

Narrating the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said his driver was attacked by National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters when he went to drop some applicants at the registration centre.

“The driver called me and I rushed to the scene to intervene and restore calm but my clothes were destroyed amidst indiscriminate firing of gunshots,” he narrated.

According to him, the driver had to seek refuge in a Police station near the registration centre.

The NPP Chairman alleged that, the gun wielding men were five NDC supporters with four from the Tamale South constituency.

Alhaji Dangomaah also identified one of them as Alhassan Banjira.

