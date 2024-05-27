Tanzania, South Africa crowned CAF African Schools Football Champions in Zanzibar

The CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals concluded in a memorable evening of African youth football celebration on Friday, 24 May as CAF drew the four-day competition to a grand close in Zanzibar.

A packed Amaan Stadium bore witness to African youth football history being made in Zanzibar when Tanzania were crowned champions in front of their home supporters after defeating Guinea in the boys’ division of the competition, while South Africa also ascended to the summit of African youth football as champions in the girls division following a 1-1(5-4) win over Morocco.

The final of the four-day tournament, which took place between 21 and 24 May on the Tanzanian island, was attended by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, who earlier in the day visited the Zanzibar State House to meet H.E. Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

Ahead of the two finals, a strong contest for a bronze medal took place in the afternoon. Uganda showed resilience in defeating hosts Tanzania in the girls’ third-place play-off.

In the boys’ bronze medal contest, Senegal and Benin played out to an evenly balanced draw, which had to be decided on penalties, as Senegal emerged victorious.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship concluded yet another impactful season of celebrating and developing African youth football across all spheres of the game.

These are the results of the final day along with a list of individual awards:

CAF African Schools Football Championship Final Day Results

Third Place Play-Off

Girls

Uganda 1 – 0 Tanzania

Boys

Senegal (5) 0 – 0 (3) Benin

Final

Girls

Morocco (4) 1 – 1 (5) South Africa

Boys

Guinea 0 – 1 Tanzania

Individual Awards

Fair Play

Girls – Gambia

Boys – South Africa

Best Goalkeeper

Girls – Sphumelele Zibula (South Africa)

Boys – Mujahid Juma (Tanzania)

Top Scorer

Girls – Shadia Nabrye (Uganda) | 3 Goals

Boys – Asmara Keita (Guinea) | 3 Goals

Best Player

Girls – Meryem Oubella (Morocco)

Boys – Abel Samson (Tanzania)

READ ALSO: