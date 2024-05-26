The Matchday 31 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended with some surprising results across various stadia.

The highlight of the week was the clash between Asante Kotoko and their rivals, Hearts of Oak, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On Saturday, Accra Lions stunned Bechem United with a 3-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium. Dominic Amponsah opened the scoring in the 13th minute, ending the first half 1-0. Mohammed Yahaya doubled the lead in the 71st minute, and Daniel Awuni sealed the win in the 78th minute.

Aduana FC narrowly defeated Nations FC 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, with Yussif Alhassan Chibsah scoring the decisive goal, securing all three points for the two-time Premier League champions.

Karela United edged out Nsoatreman FC 2-1 at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex. Welbeck Takyi scored for the home side in the 16th minute, but Maxwell Konadu’s team equalized through Collins Kudjoe ten minutes after the break. Karela United regained the lead eight minutes later, with captain Mohammed Fatawu scoring the winning goal in the 63rd minute.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko deepened Hearts of Oak’s woes with a commanding 2-0 win. Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala netted in both halves to secure the crucial victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics battled to a 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea. Isaac Mensah put the home side ahead in the 25th minute, ending the first half 1-0. Stephen Amankona equalized for Chelsea in the 63rd minute, but Mensah scored again in the 68th minute. Amankona grabbed his second goal in the 73rd minute, but Albert Amoah clinched the winner in the 85th minute.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars earned a 2-1 victory over Dreams FC. Alex Aso broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, and Emmanuel Appau extended the lead in the 54th minute. Joseph Eso scored a consolation goal for Dreams FC.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Bofoakwa Tano were defeated 2-0 by defending champions Medeama SC. An own goal by Andrews Kwadwo Appau in the 45th minute put Medeama ahead, and Osah Bernardinho Tetteh sealed the win with a strike in the 85th minute.

At the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, Real Tamale United edged Legon Cities 1-0, with Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli’s 60th-minute goal securing the win for the relegation-threatened side.

In the final match of the week, Heart of Lions shocked league leaders FC Samartex with a 2-0 win at the Kpando Sports Stadium. Ebenezer Abban scored twice in the 87th and 90th minutes, giving Bashir Hayford’s side a crucial victory.

FC Samartex, Aduana FC, Medeama SC, and Nations FC occupy the top four positions, while Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano, and Real Tamale United are in the relegation zone.

Full Results:

Accra Lions 3-0 Bechem United

Aduana FC 1-0 Nations FC

Karela United 2-1 Nsoatreman FC

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 3-2 Berekum Chelsea

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Dreams FC

Bofoakwa Tano 0-2 Medeama SC

Real Tamale United 1-0 Legon Cities

Heart of Lions 2-0 FC Samartex