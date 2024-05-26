The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has accepted Laryea Kingston’s resignation as head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston, a former Ghana international, resigned after the team failed to qualify for the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets were defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso in the semifinal at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, marking the third consecutive time they will miss the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a post-match press conference, Kingston expressed his frustration and revealed that he had planned to resign months ago.

On Sunday, the GFA issued a statement accepting his resignation and cited his inappropriate behaviour as a contributing factor.

In the interim, Kingston’s assistants, Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang, will lead the team in the third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Read the GFA’s full statement below:

The Ghana Football Association has taken note of the decision of the Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, to leave the team following his behaviour after the WAFU ZONE B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on 25th May, 2024.

Laryea Kingston’s decision has been supported by his subsequent actions.

Coach Kingston announced to the players and the coaching staff that he has resigned.

He subsequently said the same in his post-match press conference.

Coach Kingston also got off the team bus whilst the team was on its way to the team Hotel.

He failed to attend the team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported to the team hotel.

The GFA duly accepts Laryea’s resignation.

For the 3rd place playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the current Assistant coaches will take charge of the team.