Self-acclaimed Children’s President Funny Face is back to his old self as he flaunts a mystery beau.

The comic actor, who recently battled some mental health issues, is now back to his bubbly self, frequently updating his followers on his love life.

In a recent video posted on social media, Funny Face can be seen cuddling a mysterious lady who seemed to enjoy his affectionate gesture.

During the video, they discussed the possibility of welcoming a baby together.

Funny Face’s post has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and followers reacting enthusiastically to the latest development in his personal life.

Others have also cautioned him not to be entangled with any woman as a sour relationship triggers his mental health struggles.

Watch video below: