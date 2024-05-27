Self-acclaimed Children’s President Funny Face is back to his old self as he flaunts a mystery beau.
The comic actor, who recently battled some mental health issues, is now back to his bubbly self, frequently updating his followers on his love life.
In a recent video posted on social media, Funny Face can be seen cuddling a mysterious lady who seemed to enjoy his affectionate gesture.
During the video, they discussed the possibility of welcoming a baby together.
Funny Face’s post has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and followers reacting enthusiastically to the latest development in his personal life.
Others have also cautioned him not to be entangled with any woman as a sour relationship triggers his mental health struggles.
Watch video below:
