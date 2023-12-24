The Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Dr Alidu Seidu, has shot down calls for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his government.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Middaynews on Friday, December 22, he said although reshuffling is very important as it puts ministers on their toes, the time for a reshuffle is not the best.

“I think this call is too late because even if the President does reshuffle now, they will not be able to make time next year to bring anything meaningful that may translate to electoral victory,” the political scientist told Emefa Apawu.

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recently advised President Akufo-Addo to consider reshuffling government appointees to properly reposition the party to retain political power in 2024.

Speaking at the party’s thanksgiving service on Friday, Justin Kodua said the enthusiasm and commitment of the government appears to have dwindled, impacting their productive levels. However, a reshuffle might change the narrative.

According to Dr Seidu, if the government were to heed the call for a reshuffle at this moment, the ministers would not be able to make any meaningful impact due to the limited time remaining in office.

“Seven out of eight years? Next year is an election year, a very busy year. It’s going to be about the 2024 election. How to win the election, retain government in power, move around campaigning for the flagbearer and all those things so they won’t even get time.

“That is why it is very important that once you are elected, the first year is always a honeymoon – you have to form your government by appointing people. Second, third, fourth, and fifth years, you have to do a lot. The seventh and eighth year is also an election year,” he explained.