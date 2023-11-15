Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng has declared his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 20, 2024.

His aspiration is to represent the Asante Akyem North constituency in the Parliament of Ghana.

Kwasi Kwarteng expressed his deep-rooted motivation to embark on this political journey, citing a sincere desire to contribute to the developmental agenda of Asante Akyem North.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the constituency, he has committed to addressing them with dedication, hard work, and the support he seeks from influential leaders.

In a statement, Kwarteng emphasized the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving shared goals.

He appealed to leaders, seeking their endorsement and support, highlighting the instrumental role their backing would play in the success of his candidacy and the realization of the party’s objectives for the constituency.

“I firmly believe that your endorsement will be instrumental in the success of my candidacy and the realization of our party’s objectives for the constituency,” Mr. Kwarteng stated.

Acknowledging the significance of collaborative efforts, Kwarteng expressed confidence that, together, they can navigate the path toward positive change and progress for the people of Asante Akyem North.