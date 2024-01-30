The Northern Regional Police Command has commenced probe into Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama’s alleged attack on Citi TV/FM correspondent Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

This was after the victim lodged a complaint at the Yendi Divisional Police Command.

The assault which has been widely condemned took place over the weekend during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.

Mr. Alabira narrated he was presenting a live report on the confusion that erupted during the counting process and invited Mr Mahama to comment on the situation.

However, he claimed that the MP slapped him while his supporters also pounced on him and seized his phone.

“It was the MP [Farouk Aliu Mahama] who slapped me, and his people kicked me and took my phone away. I was reporting on the violence that was happening during the counting process, so I asked the MP why that was happening, and he got up and came and slapped me, and his people also started beating me up,” he narrated in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Despite the absence of no physical injuries, the journalist said he has been traumatised and has affected his sleep.

“Physically, there are no physical injuries, just that, for the past two days, I don’t know, maybe if I’m overthinking or something, I couldn’t sleep,” he added.

ALSO READ: