The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has not received any formal report on the assault of Citi FM Northern Regional correspondent, Mohammed Alabira, during the just ended Parliamentary primary in Yendi.

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua disclosed this said the necessary action will be taken once a complaint is filed.

“Well, as of now, I’ve not received any report of that nature and if indeed it happened, then it would have been an unfortunate incident and the party would look at it.

“NPP is a party that would never support any act that seeks to undermine and attack the integrity of journalists in this country,” he assured in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Personally, JFK as he is popularly known, noted he had no prior knowledge about the attack.

“Well, I have not, You might not expect that I’ll know everything that is happening. From Saturday, as General Secretary, I’ve been overburdened with several issues and just today I was at Manhyia, so it is possible that I might not have heard it and I’ve told you that I’ve not, and I’ve even made a position that if it happened, it would have been an unfortunate incident,” he stated.

Mr Alabira was reportedly assaulted by Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama in line of duty when chaos broke out at the voting centre on Saturday at the Yendi SHS.

The counting process was marred with confusion with ballot sheets destroyed and properties vandalised.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested with the police on a manhunt for other suspects.

