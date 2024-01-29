New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yendi parliamentary aspirant, Hajia Abibata Zakariah, has announced plans to petition the National Executive Council (NEC) over the outcome of the election on Saturday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has alleged she was cheated in broad daylight.

“I will have to submit a petition because according to our party constitution, you must exhaust the channels within the party before any action can be taken.

“Once I submit the petition, I expect the party to investigate the matter and resolve it accordingly because in an election, counting must be conducted, and a winner declared, and none of that happened in this case,” she said.

The election was marred with confusion after the MASLOC CEO’s supporter accused the Electoral Commission (EC) officer of using indelible ink to spoil the ballots of his favourite candidate.

During the confrontation other NPP supporters joined and caused chaos, bringing the electoral process to a halt with all the ballots destroyed and other properties vandalised.

However, in an interview on Yendi-based Sankara Radio, the disgruntled aspirant said the incumbent MP, Farouk Mahama and his team disrupted the process when she confronted him over some irregularities.

She alleged an EC official was found with ballots concealed in his jacket, attempting to destroy and hide them to prevent an accurate count.

“As the counting was underway, somebody alerted my brother that one of the EC officials was destroying my ballots. My brother informed one of the policemen present, but he took no action.

“So, he approached the official directly to inquire about his actions, and the official denied it. He then removed his jacket, revealing ballots and ink, which caused confusion,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the disturbances with the police on a manhunt for others.

