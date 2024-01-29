Chaos broke out at the Asante Akyem Asankare Church of Pentecost in the Ashanti region during church service on Sunday which had some New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs.

The Asante Akyem South constituency Youth Organizer, Simon Agyemang, physically assaulted his chairman, Noah Kyei in the church auditorium.

They had joined the MP, Kwaku Asante-Boateng for a thanksgiving service following his victory in the just-ended parliamentary primaries.

A visibly angry Mr Agyemang confronted Mr Kyei, grabbing him by the neck and physically mishandling him.

This drew the attention of other worshippers who rushed to his aid.

It is not clear what triggered the attack but it is alleged the Youth Organizer was not satisfied with the chairman’s handling of the primary on Saturday.

Mr Boateng won the election with 522 votes, representing 61.27% of the votes cast.

His main contender, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei-Kuffuor garnered only 280 of the votes representing 32.86% of the votes cast while

ALSO READ:

Watch the video of the incident above: