Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency in the Northern region, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama who contested the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, says he will patiently await the decision of the party on the winner.

His comments follow a disruption that occurred in the constituency during the counting of the ballot on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Reports indicate that despite the absence of an official declaration, both candidates – Farouk Mahama and his contender, Abibata Shani, had individually proclaimed victory following the contest.

Subsequently, the Electoral Commission said there was no recognised winner in the constituency while NPP said it was waiting for a report into what led to the incident.

On the back of this, Mr Mahama insists that the disturbance was started by his opponent’s relative because it was clear that he was able to maintain his candidacy.

Nevertheless, speaking on Joy FM’s TopStory, he said he would wait for the party’s verdict on the matter.

“As a democratic member, I am still a member of parliament for Yendi and I have the support of the people and the delegates.

“I will patiently wait for the outcome of the party and the general secretary’s direction,” he said on January 29, 2024.

He assured that he was a democratic leader who goes by the dictates of democracy; therefore, he would not do anything to tarnish his reputation.

“I am the PC [parliamentary candidate] and MP currently and I am a democratic person who really believes in democracy so I will not do anything untoward to bend the hard-earned reputation of my tribe and the good people of Yendi. I am still the MP and I will lead the party to the 2024 election,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested one suspect and is on a manhunt for others in Yendi, Northern Region, for election-related violence.

