Lead counsel for three of the 12 individuals convicted and sentenced to life in imprisonment for the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama, says his clients will challenge their conviction.

According to Theophilus Kafui Donkor, his clients are convinced the judge misdirected the jury which they think influenced the verdict against them. Therefore, they have asked him to take the matter to a higher level in an appeal.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Newsnight, the lawyer said “My clients are not satisfied with the directions that the judge gave to the jury so they have instructed me to appeal the decision on their behalf.

“So in simple terms, my clients are not satisfied with the decision of the court and they indeed are going to challenge it on appeal.

“They believe strongly that they have a good case in this matter. So, I think the three wise men will decide otherwise in their favour.”

He explained that they would appeal because the judge did not direct the jury to the applicable law while determining the verdict of the case.

Mr Donkor said during the legal process, they had filed countless appeals some of which are still pending. He added that all the outstanding appeals will be combined into a composite appeal. However, he emphasised that the major grounds for the appeal “Is that the direction that the judge gave the jury was not proper.”

Referencing the case of Yirenkyi versus the Republic, he said “For you to convict someone on the charge of conspiracy, you must prove that there was prior agreement and that the accused person agreed that they were going to commit a crime, and this particular case they were going to kill.”

Nevertheless, he said in this case the prosecution never led any evidence to show that there was prior agreement among the 12 individuals who have been convicted and sentenced.

The lawyer said despite the allegation that all 14 people had a meeting to plan how they were going to execute the killing, two individuals were acquitted.

On the back of this, he stressed that he believes he will be successful on appeal.

Meanwhile, the 12 individuals have begun serving their sentence at the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region.

Maj. Mahama met his untimely death at the hands of an irate mob at Denkyira Obuase in the Central Region whilst on official duty as a detachment commander, on Monday, May 29, 2017.

He was promoted posthumously to the rank of Major on June 5, 2017.

