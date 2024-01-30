The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries which took place over the weekend in selected constituencies across the country produced mixed outcomes, including the shocking rejection of at least 28 MPs.

For some contestants however, the sweet victory sent their supporters into frenzy.

One such sweet outcome was at the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, where supporters of Sylvester Tetteh, the incumbent member of parliament, celebrated in style.

The grins and smiles on their faces, as captured by photojournalist David Andoh, tell it all.