The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared that no winner was officially recognised in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in Yendi.

The absence of a clear winner is attributed to disruptions that occurred during the counting process.

Despite the absence of an official declaration, both candidates, Farouk Mahama and Abibata Shani, have individually proclaimed victory following the contest.

Addressing the issue on JoyNews, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoo, Director of Electoral Services for the EC, emphasized that an official winner has not been determined as of yet.

Meanwhile, 28 members on the Majority side lost their bid to contest in the December 2024 Elections in the just-ended primaries.

This has raised concerns that the functioning of the house, including government business, may be adversely affected.

However, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, reassures that work in Parliament will not be impacted despite the significant number of Majority members losing their seats.