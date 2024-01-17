The Northern Regional Police Command has granted bail to Alhaji Abdul Hamid, also known as Alhaji Gbewaa, the Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This follows his detention over allegations of assaulting Hajia Shamima Yakubu, the NDC Northern Regional Treasurer, during a party executive meeting at the regional office.

Alhaji Gbewaa turned himself in at the R egional Police Headquarters in Tamale on Monday, January 15, after being declared wanted by the police.

Supporters of the party gathered at the police station to welcome him upon his release on Monday afternoon.

Prior to his release, a group of disgruntled NDC members in the Northern Region protested the arrest by locking up the party’s regional office.

Wearing red armbands, the group stormed offices at the regional headquarters with wood and padlocks.

They issued a warning to lock down NDC offices in Tamale Central, Tamale South, Tamale North, and Sagnarigu constituencies until the Vice Chairman was released from police custody.

The Vice Chairman, arrested on January 15, faced accusations of assaulting the NDC regional treasurer, Hajia Shamima, during a regional executive meeting.

The incident left the Treasurer visibly injured, prompting her to report to the police and seek medical care.

In response, the NDC released a statement condemning the attack on the northern regional party treasurer and called for calm.

