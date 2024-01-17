The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Adomako Kissi, is supporting the government’s decision to impose a 15% VAT on electricity consumption.

In a press release, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta directed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) work with GRA to implement VAT on households that have consumed power above the maximum consumption level specified for block charges for lifeline unit effective January 1, 2024.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Sweety Aborchie on the AM Show’s AM-On-Wheels, Dr Kissi said this tax is a necessity that citizens must bear.

“Times are really tough, but I believe that to pay a little and have the electricity on is better than no light. So I will encourage Ghanaians [that although it is difficult], we all have to share a pinch here and there so that we can all have our lights on. It is better than having no light”.

Again, in responding to what is causing the incessant power cuts, he said “at the moment, we all know that the infrastructure is there but the financing [is the problem] and to get the financing, we have to burden the ordinary person. It is rule number one; as you want, you have to give.”

He made these comments after residents of Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency voiced out some of their concerns on issues troubling the area on the AM show’s new segment AM-on-wheels, created to bridge the gap between constituents and their representatives.

Residents of Santa Maria, one of the communities in the constituency, highlighted the dilapidated nature of a community bridge that poses serious risks to students and traders alike who use the bridge for multiple purposes.

The AM-on-wheels team later caught up with Dr. Adomako Kissi to respond to the grievances of his constituents.

Dr Kissi said “the drain/bridge issues in Anyaa-Sowutuom are quite a lot. CODA is aware and is helping us with some drains, I am aware, that some governmental heads and agencies are also aware of our plight at the moment.”

He called on key stakeholders to come together for a round-table conversation to map out a way to salvage the situation.

“We have currently done the Kwashibu race course bridge. Mind you, a lot of money goes into these bridges. We cannot do a tiny bed project which will be broken down and rebuilt.

Dr. Kissi also added that in the interim of these developmental works in progress, he as a Member of Parliament will “see how best we can make it secure, because that won’t take much. But it is always important to look at the big picture.”

He assured that in six months, the bridge situation will be resolved.