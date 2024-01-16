Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth group known as the Gbewa youth group have locked up the Northern Regional office of the party in protest of the detention of the Vice Chairman Alhaji Gbewa.

The youth have also warned they will lock up all the NDC offices in the metropolis if their demands are not addressed.

The youth group are demanding the release of the party’s Vice chairman who was detained by the police after he turned himself in.

The police had invited Alhaji Gbewa for questioning after the party’s Regional Treasurer Shamima Yakubu reported a case of assault against him.

The Communication Officer of the Gbewa youth, Mahama Haruna warned that they will resist any attempt by the party to sanction the Northern Regional Vice Chair, Alhaji Gbewa.

He questioned why all the disagreement that have happened in the party is linked to Shamima Yakubu.

They are imposters – Atta-Mills’ brother tackles group demanding autopsy

2023 AFCON: Kudus Mohammed likely to miss Egypt and Mozambique games

Dating you will make me a sugar mummy – Delay tells Freezy Macbones