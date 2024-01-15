Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus could miss all the group matches at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite training with the Black Stars after his late arrival, the West Ham United forward did not feature in the first game against Cape Verde on Sunday evening.

Before the game at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team said the 23-year-old would be assessed by the team doctors before the opener.

However, the former Ajax attacker was not passed fit and had to miss the game as Ghana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde after an unimpressive showing.

With the Black Stars set to take on Egypt and Mozambique in the last two group games, Kudus could miss the games due to an injury according to a report by Philip Otuo of Asempa FM Sports who is Ivory Coast.

Speaking to Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Otuo confirmed that Kudus’ injury looks worse than earlier feared.

Ghana will take on the record holders, Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium before wrapping up the group phase games against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The West African country is on a quest to end its 42 years AFCON trophy drought having won the last trophy in 1982.