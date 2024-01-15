The Central Regional leadership of the Ghana National Tailors and Dress Makers Association has commended Adom TV for its notable contribution to the fashion industry through the successful implementation of the ‘Wonsa Ano Adwuma’, ‘Adepam’ Competition.

Central Regional Examination Coordinator and PRO for the Central Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Tailors and Dress Makers Association, Ransford Ekow Nkansah, expressed appreciation to Adom TV for its positive impact in the Central Region.

This, he explained is because the winner of last year’s Adepam competition, Jonathan Kwakye Boakye was from the Central region.

Mr. Nkansah commended Adom TV when 40 students graduated at Ajumako Zone. He said through the competition, Ghanaians are now developing a taste for locally made clothing.

Jonathan Kwakye Boakye alias KBaw, who emerged as the winner of Adom TV’s Wonsano Dwuma Fashion Design Season 3, also serves as the Ajuamko Zonal chairperson.

Speaking at the ceremony, he highlighted the exposure he gained, leading to numerous requests from across the country for his dressmaking services.

KBaw appealed to government to assist the Ghana National Tailors and Dress Makers Association with equipment and logistics to enable them showcase their cloths in the international market.