The Tuna Dressmakers Association in the Sawla district of the Savannah region has expressed appreciation for Adom TV’s ‘Adepam’ show as they celebrate the graduation of 51 apprentices in Tuna.

The Organizer of the Tailors Association in Tuna, Sulemana Nuhu, commended the graduates and encouraged them to strive for excellence, expressing hope that they would showcase their skills on Adom TV’s ‘Adepam’ show in the future.

He said Adom TV is a pioneering platform that encourages tailors and dressmakers to enhance their craft and display their talents.

A mentor to five of the graduates, Rakiatu Sulemana appealed to government for support in empowering youth to acquire vocational skills, citing the significance of initiatives like ‘Adepam’ in fostering confidence and resilience among tailors and dressmakers.

Reflecting on their journey, some of the graduates shared their initial skepticism about the prospects of a career in dressmaking until they were enlightened by the educational content of Adom TV’s ‘Adepam’ show.

Linda Dabuoh, a 19-year-old graduate, recounted her decision to pursue dressmaking after dropping out of school, inspired by the opportunities showcased on the program.

After three years of training, Linda proudly graduated alongside her peers.

Linda and her fellow graduates appealed to the government and non-governmental organizations for assistance in establishing their own dressmaking enterprises, underscoring the importance of continued support for vocational training initiatives.

The success stories of these graduates underscore the transformative impact of platforms like ‘Adepam’ in empowering individuals and communities through vocational education and skill development.